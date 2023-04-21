ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court judge provides buttermilk to lawyers, court staff to beat summer heat

April 21, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice S.M. Subramaniam spends from his pocket to distribute 200 ml Aavin buttermilk bottles to everyone present in his court hall, when he takes a 10-minute break at noon every day

Mohamed Imranullah S.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam of the Madras High Court | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Justice S.M. Subramaniam of the Madras High Court has begun to provide Aavin buttermilk, free of cost, to all lawyers, court staff and others in his court hall to beat the summer heat. The drink, in 200 ml bottles, is provided when the judge takes a break for 10 minutes at around noon, every working day.

Appreciating the judge’s efforts, advocate Chevanan Mohan said, “Even when someone hesitates to accept the drink, his staff very pleasingly ask them to take it, as it would provide much-needed solace with the temperature soaring.”

The judge purchases a carton full of butter milk bottles every day and asks his staff to distribute the drinks to those who visit his court hall. Advocate S. Shankar recalled that Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy too, had been kind to lawyers by providing them with drinking water inside his court hall.

Once, when the judge found that it took time for the court staff to bring water for an aged lawyer who was puffing and panting, he immediately purchased a water cooler and placed it on the wooden bench, meant for keeping books, so that anyone could quench their thirst right inside the court hall.

“The respect that the Bench commands from the Bar increases manifold due to such kind gestures,” Mr. Shankar said.

