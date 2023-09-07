HamberMenu
Madras High Court grants time to police to report status of Kodanad heist-cum-murder case

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh accepts a request made by an Additional Public Prosecutor to submit the case details before the court by September 21

September 07, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted time till September 21 for the police to spell out the status of further investigation being conducted into the 2017 Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case.

The time was granted during the hearing of a plea by three accused seeking permission to examine former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, V.K. Sasikala, J. Elavarasi, V.N. Sudhakaran and five others.

When the plea was listed before Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, advocate Romeo Roy Alfred said, the accused D. Deepu, M.S. Satheesan and A. Santhosh Samy had urged the trial court to permit examination of as many 10 people but the permission was granted for examining only one. Therefore, they had filed the present criminal revision petition in 2021 seeking permission to examine the other nine persons.

On the other hand, the Additional Public Prosecutor told the judge that there had been certain important developments after the filing of the revision petition in 2021. He said, the police had filed an application before the trial court and obtained permission for conducting further investigation in the case and that such investigation was ongoing at present. He sought time to place the entire case records before the High Court.

Accepting his request, the judge adjourned the matter to September 21. The Kodanad Estate was owned jointly by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and Ms. Sasikala. During the stint of Mr. Palaniswami as Chief Minister in 2017, a case was registered in connection with the heist-cum-murder inside the estate.

