ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court grants interim relief to American International School Chennai

April 28, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justices SS Sundar and PB Balaji order maintenance of status quo on a writ petition filed by it challenging the applicability of new State law governing the administration of private schools

The Hindu Bureau

American International School Chennai at Taramani. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Madras High Court on Friday, April 28, granted interim relief to American International School Chennai (AISC) on a writ petition filed by it challenging the applicability of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act of 2018 which came into force this year pursuant to the framing of the statutory rules under the law.

Justices S.S. Sundar and P.B. Balaji ordered maintenance of status quo after Senior Counsel Satish Parasaran told the court that the State law could not be made applicable to the AISC since it was an institution established on the basis of a bilateral agreement between the Government of India and the United States.

The counsel also said the AISC had been functioning at Taramani in Chennai since 1995 to cater to the educational needs of the children of expatriates, especially the American nationals residing in Chennai. At present, the school had a strength of over 650 children belonging to 24 different nationalities and 91% of them were not Indian nationals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Division Bench was further informed that AISC had already filed a writ petition challenging the applicability of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act of 2009 in so far as it mandates filling up of 25% of seats in all private schools with children belonging to weaker sections of society and that case was still pending.

Now that the State government had brought into force a new law governing private schools, the AISC had come up with the present petition contending that it could not be made applicable to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US