Madras High Court grants bail to former Minister Jayakumar in third case

The Court has directed him to stay in Tiruchi for two weeks and sign at the Cantonment Police Station; the former Minister has already obtained bail in two other cases, including one of attempt to murder

The Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to former Minister D. Jayakumar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in a third criminal case booked against him.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira directed the petitioner to stay in Tiruchi for two weeks and sign before the Cantonment Police Station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week.

Thereafter, he was ordered to appear before the Central Crime Branch in Chennai every Monday, until further orders. The bail was granted after hearing senior counsel A. Natarajan for the petitioner.

The former Minister had already obtained bail in two other cases, which included an attempt to murder case booked for forcing a DMK cadre to remove his shirt and parading him on public roads on the day of the urban local body polls in the State.

In his present bail petition, Mr. Jayakumar claimed that the third case was basically a civil dispute between his son-in-law and the latter’s brother regarding a joint partnership business firm that was started by them and that it had been given a criminal colour now, due to political motives.