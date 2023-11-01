Madras High Court grants bail to biker T.T.F. Vasan in rash riding case

November 01, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 granted bail to biker T.T.F. Vasan alias Vaikunthavasan, 23, in a case booked against him for rash riding on a public road.

The vlogger-cum-motorcycle racer was arrested after he was thrown off his bike while performing a wheelie on the service road of the Chennai-Vellore national highway on September 17, 2023 and the video footage of the accident went viral on social media platforms.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan granted the relief considering the incarceration of the petitioner since September 19, 2023. Passing orders on the second bail petition moved by the biker now, the judge directed him to appear before the investigating officer concerned every day for a period of three weeks after being enlarged on bail.

The first bail petition of the biker was dismissed by the High Court on October 5 this year.

