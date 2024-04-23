GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Madras High Court expresses anguish over T.N. universities functioning without Vice Chancellors for long periods

The Court said the authorities concerned must be sensitive to such issues and not let academics suffer because of internal feuds

April 23, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
A view of the University of Madras. A search panel has been constituted to appoint its V-C. File photograph

A view of the University of Madras. A search panel has been constituted to appoint its V-C. File photograph

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, expressed anguish over three universities in Tamil Nadu remaining without Vice Chancellors for long periods due to certain disagreements between the State government and Governor R.N. Ravi, who is also the chancellor of these universities.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad said: “It appears that in a dispute between various authorities, the academics is taking a back seat. The Universities are without a regular vice-chancellor for almost a year.”

Focus Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu universities caught in Governor vs. Government clash

The judges added: “The court is concerned only with the academic excellence of the universities and not the internal feuds between various authorities. The authorities are required to be sensitive on manning the universities. The only consideration should be educational excellence.”

The observations were made while hearing a writ filed by advocate B. Jagannath who insisted upon the inclusion of a University Grants Commission (UGC) nominee in the search panel constituted by the State government to identify suitable candidates to the post of V-C in the University of Madras.

Representing the writ petitioner, senior counsel N.L. Rajah told the Bench that the issue of inclusion of a UGC nominee in the search panel was decided in a recent judgement of the High Court in a Pondicherry University case, and also by a verdict delivered by the Supreme Court in another case.

UGC accuses Tamil Nadu govt. of ‘malicious intention’ behind non-inclusion of its nominee in University of Madras V-C search panel

However, senior counsel P. Wilson, representing the University of Madras, said the High Court’s judgement in the Pondicherry University case had been stayed by the Supreme Court. He said, the apex court was seized of the same issue and therefore a UGC nominee need not be included in the search panel.

Mr. Wilson also said, the University of Madras wanted to get impleaded in the present writ petition and opposed the petitioner’s plea for the inclusion of a UGC nominee. The judges recorded his submission and granted time till June 5 to file for filing the impleading petition and getting it numbered.

Before doing so, they expressed their dismay over the University of Madras and two other universities remaining without a vice-chancellor for a long time, and the present writ petition itself getting adjourned from time to time, at the instance of the State government, since November 2023.

When the Chief Justice said academics should not end up as casualties because of differences between various authorities, Mr. Wilson contended that the appointment of a Vice Chancellor was getting delayed solely because of the Governor.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / university / Governor / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.