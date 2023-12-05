Madras High Court dismisses V.K. Sasikala’s claim over AIADMK general secretary post

December 05, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 rejected a plea by V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to declare that she continues to be the interim general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ever since her appointment to the post on December 29, 2016.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Senthilkumar dismissed three appeal suits as well as a civil revision petition filed by her in 2022 to set aside the orders passed by an Additional City Civil Court in Chennai which had on April 11, 2022 rejected her plaint seeking such a declaration.

Sasikala had got appointed as an interim general secretary of the party after the death of former Chief Minister and the then general secretary Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016. Coincidentally, the verdict on Sasikala’s plea has been delivered exactly on the seventh death anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

Though the judgment was originally scheduled to be delivered on Monday (December 4, 2023), it could not be done because of a holiday declared for all courts in Chennai due to Cyclone Michaung.

After Ms. Sasikala had to be imprisoned on February 17, 2017 due to her conviction by the Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case, a factional dispute arose in the party leading to the issue being agitated before the Election Commission of India.

On September 12, 2017, the party’s general council removed Ms. Sasikala from the post of interim general secretary and instead appointed O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator respectively.

This decision of the general council was put to challenge by her before the Additional City Civil Court in 2017 on the ground that the very convening of the general council was illegal and against the procedures required to be followed under the party bylaws.

In 2022, Mr. Panneerselvam, Mr. Palaniswami and another AIADMK leader S. Semmalai took out indepedent applications to reject her plaint. On her part, she too filed an application seeking the permission of the court to amend certain portions of her plaint.

The Additional City Civil Court allowed all three applications for rejection of plaint and dismissed her application for amending the plaint. Hence, she had approached the High Court with three appeal suits and a civil revision petition.

