Madras High Court dismisses R.S. Bharathi’s plea for DVAC probe against Edappadi Palaniswami in highway tender scam

Observing that in political cases, courts are treated like a playground where the ruling and Opposition parties try to score a point, the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi in 2018 for a probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) into an alleged State highway tender scam complaint against AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh held that he did not find any illegality in the preliminary inquiry conducted by the DVAC in 2018 when a clean chit was given to the then Chief Minister and therefore there was no necessity for the DVAC to conduct yet another preliminary inquiry now just because of the change of regime in the State since 2021.

Asserting that “the political agenda of an individual or a political party should not be subversive of the rule of law”, the judge said the DVAC should not be making a volte face on such issues without there being any material to find fault with the previous inquiry or the emergence of new material necessitating a fresh inquiry.

The judge said the founding fathers of the Constitution expected its three limbs — namely, the Legislature, the Executive (administration, police and revenue) and the Judiciary — to function independently within their sphere and act as a check and balance. However, he lamented that the Executive had not lived up to the expectation.

“Truth is harsh and may even sound rude. But, truth has to be said and it cannot be swept under the carpet just because it will cause embarrassment or inconvenience. It is almost 73 years since the Constitution started governing this country and the harsh reality is that the Executive has almost lost its independence and it has virtually turned into an organ merely executing whatever is said/dictated/ordered by the political party which is in power during the relevant point of time,” the judge wrote.

He went on to state, “Over a period of time, the political parties have carefully manipulated the system to such an extent that they have a complete control over the Executive. Every time when there is a change in guard, the entire Executive set-up also changes to ensure that organ toes the dictates of the government in power. Therefore, in reality, the separation of power that is in the hands of the Executive is almost non-existent.”

Stating that issues related to change in executive decisions, following a change in power dynamics ultimately reach the court, Justice Venkatesh said, “In cases of this nature, the court is like a playground where the ruling and Opposition party try to score a point for their own political games. Ultimately, the order passed by the court will only become a subject matter of a talk show in the television channels which will be discussed with a lot of hue and cry where the participants will scream at the top of their voice supporting one party or the other, and ultimately, it will all get consigned to nothing.”

He also expressed deep anguish over political cases eating up the judicial time which could otherwise be spent purposefully by the courts for poor litigants waiting for years together with a fond hope of early hearing of their cases.

The 2018 petition of Mr. Bharathi was actually disposed of by another single judge of the High Court on October 12, 2018, by ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged highway tender scam. The order was passed without reading the preliminary inquiry report submitted by the DVAC in a sealed cover.

Hence, Mr. Palaniswami took the order on appeal to the Supreme Court and on August 22, 2022, a three judge Bench, led by the then Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, set aside the High Court order and wondered how the single judge could have commented upon the DVAC probe without even opening the sealed cover.

The Supreme Court Bench remanded the matter back to the High Court with the observation, “We remit the matter back to the High Court to consider the matter afresh, including the preliminary report filed by respondent number 2 (DVAC) against the appellant and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law.”

After such remand, when the 2018 petition was listed before Justice Venkatesh on July 6 this year, counsel for Mr. Bharathi requested the leave of the court to withdraw the petition since the DVAC had now decided to conduct a fresh preliminary inquiry. However, advocate M. Mohammed Riyaz for Mr. Palaniswami opposed such a plea vehemently.

Thereafter, senior counsel C. Aryama Sundaram appeared for the former Chief Minister and insisted that Mr. Bharathi’s petition be disposed of on merits after opening the sealed cover and considering the 2018 preliminary inquiry report as ordered by the Supreme Court. Justice Venkatesh did so and found nothing wrong with that report.

