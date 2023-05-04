ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court dismisses PIL plea to ban The Kerala Story

May 04, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and C. Saravanan say the Supreme Court, as well as the Kerala High Court, had already dealt with the issue and refused to pass any adverse orders

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought to ban the multilingual movie, The Kerala Story, contending that it makes a baseless claim of 32,000 Hindu and Christian women from Kerala having been converted to Islam and made to join the ISIS, an Islamist terror group.

A summer vacation Bench of Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and C. Saravanan rejected the case at the admission stage itself after it was brought to its notice that the Supreme Court as well as the Kerala High Court had dealt with a similar plea for a ban on the movie and had refused to pass any adverse orders against the filmmakers.

Fictionalised version

Representing the filmmakers, senior counsel Satish Parasaran told the Bench that the movie was a fictionalised version of true events; therefore, members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) could not be expected to go to Syria and Yemen and take a headcount of the number of Indian women who had joined the ISIS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the CBFC had discharged its duty as required under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, by insisting upon certain cuts and had issued only ‘A’ certification for the movie after being convinced that it was fully fit to be watched by adults. Therefore, the plea for banning the movie, after the certification, was untenable, he argued.

Chennai-based journalist B.R. Aravindakshan had filed the petition, contending that the filmmakers had made a false claim of 32,000 women having been converted to Islam and radicalised; therefore, the movie might end up stirring communal passions and causing disturbance to public order.

‘Teaser without certification’

Counsel for the petitioner said the filmmakers had released the teaser in November last year without obtaining CBFC certification and the trailer had been watched by millions of viewers on the social media.

He also said the country would be shown in a bad light if such false claims were allowed to be screened at cinema theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US