Madras High Court dismisses PIL plea to ban The Kerala Story

May 04, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought to ban the multilingual movie, The Kerala Story, contending that it makes a baseless claim of 32,000 Hindu and Christian women from Kerala having been converted to Islam and made to join the ISIS, an Islamist terror group.

A summer vacation Bench of Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and C. Saravanan rejected the case at the admission stage itself after it was brought to its notice that the Supreme Court as well as the Kerala High Court had dealt with a similar plea for a ban on the movie and had refused to pass any adverse orders against the filmmakers.

Fictionalised version

Representing the filmmakers, senior counsel Satish Parasaran told the Bench that the movie was a fictionalised version of true events; therefore, members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) could not be expected to go to Syria and Yemen and take a headcount of the number of Indian women who had joined the ISIS.

He said the CBFC had discharged its duty as required under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, by insisting upon certain cuts and had issued only ‘A’ certification for the movie after being convinced that it was fully fit to be watched by adults. Therefore, the plea for banning the movie, after the certification, was untenable, he argued.

Chennai-based journalist B.R. Aravindakshan had filed the petition, contending that the filmmakers had made a false claim of 32,000 women having been converted to Islam and radicalised; therefore, the movie might end up stirring communal passions and causing disturbance to public order.

‘Teaser without certification’

Counsel for the petitioner said the filmmakers had released the teaser in November last year without obtaining CBFC certification and the trailer had been watched by millions of viewers on the social media.

He also said the country would be shown in a bad light if such false claims were allowed to be screened at cinema theatres.