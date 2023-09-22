ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court dismisses PIL petition seeking publicity of proposal to change eligibility criteria for shorthand course

September 22, 2023

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu say, the case had been filed due to misconception since the Directorate of Technical Education had already solicited objections through e-mail

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Madras High Court on Friday, September 22, 2023 dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought a direction to the Director of Technical Education (DoTE) to give wide publicity through newspapers, television channels and social media to its proposal to make changes to the eligibility criteria for pursuing Shorthand (senior) course in English and Tamil.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu held the PIL petition had been filed on the basis of misconception and surmises. They pointed out the DoTE had called for suggestions and objections to the proposal from recognised private institutes as well as the course aspirants through e-mail.

In his affidavit, the litigant M. Isakkiraja of Kottamadakkipatti in Virudhunagar district, stated at present, those who had passed Class X examination were being allowed to pursue Shorthand (senior) course directly without having to undergo and complete Shorthand (junior) course. However, now, DoTE intends to make the completion of junior course mandatory.

Therefore, the DoTE, on September 1, called for objections to its proposal by providing an e-mail ID and stated that the objections must be filed within 15 days. Fearing that most stakeholders might not be aware of such a move on the part of the directorate, the litigant insisted that it should be publicised well through newspapers and television channels too.

