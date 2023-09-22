HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court dismisses PIL petition seeking publicity of proposal to change eligibility criteria for shorthand course

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu say, the case had been filed due to misconception since the Directorate of Technical Education had already solicited objections through e-mail

September 22, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Madras High Court on Friday, September 22, 2023 dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought a direction to the Director of Technical Education (DoTE) to give wide publicity through newspapers, television channels and social media to its proposal to make changes to the eligibility criteria for pursuing Shorthand (senior) course in English and Tamil.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu held the PIL petition had been filed on the basis of misconception and surmises. They pointed out the DoTE had called for suggestions and objections to the proposal from recognised private institutes as well as the course aspirants through e-mail.

In his affidavit, the litigant M. Isakkiraja of Kottamadakkipatti in Virudhunagar district, stated at present, those who had passed Class X examination were being allowed to pursue Shorthand (senior) course directly without having to undergo and complete Shorthand (junior) course. However, now, DoTE intends to make the completion of junior course mandatory.

Therefore, the DoTE, on September 1, called for objections to its proposal by providing an e-mail ID and stated that the objections must be filed within 15 days. Fearing that most stakeholders might not be aware of such a move on the part of the directorate, the litigant insisted that it should be publicised well through newspapers and television channels too.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.