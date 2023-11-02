ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court dismisses case to remove all unauthorised flag poles

November 02, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Court said there was no need to entertain a new case, as it had already ordered the removal of all unauthorised flag poles in another case, in 2019

The Hindu Bureau

File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought a direction to the T.N. Home Secretary and Director-General of Police to remove all unauthorised flag poles across the State, with an observation that a similar direction had already been issued by the court in 2019 itself.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to entertain the new PIL petition filed by B.R. Arvindakshan after wondering what purpose would it serve for the court to keep issuing the same direction to officials in multiple cases seeking similar relief.

A Division Bench of Justice S. Manikumar (who later was elevated as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court and retired from service) and Subramonium Prasad (now a judge at the Delhi High Court) had, in 2019, ordered the removal of all unauthorised flag poles from city roads, State highways as well as national highways.

Then, the judges had taken note that the laws applicable to municipal corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats require prior permission for erection of flag poles.

