Madras High Court dismisses case to remove all unauthorised flag poles

November 02, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought a direction to the T.N. Home Secretary and Director-General of Police to remove all unauthorised flag poles across the State, with an observation that a similar direction had already been issued by the court in 2019 itself.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to entertain the new PIL petition filed by B.R. Arvindakshan after wondering what purpose would it serve for the court to keep issuing the same direction to officials in multiple cases seeking similar relief.

A Division Bench of Justice S. Manikumar (who later was elevated as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court and retired from service) and Subramonium Prasad (now a judge at the Delhi High Court) had, in 2019, ordered the removal of all unauthorised flag poles from city roads, State highways as well as national highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, the judges had taken note that the laws applicable to municipal corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats require prior permission for erection of flag poles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.