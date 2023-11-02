HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court dismisses case to remove all unauthorised flag poles

The Court said there was no need to entertain a new case, as it had already ordered the removal of all unauthorised flag poles in another case, in 2019

November 02, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photograph used for representational purposes only

File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought a direction to the T.N. Home Secretary and Director-General of Police to remove all unauthorised flag poles across the State, with an observation that a similar direction had already been issued by the court in 2019 itself.

ALSO READ
Worker electrocuted in Karaikudi while removing DMK flag pole erected for Minister Udhayanidhi’s visit

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to entertain the new PIL petition filed by B.R. Arvindakshan after wondering what purpose would it serve for the court to keep issuing the same direction to officials in multiple cases seeking similar relief.

A Division Bench of Justice S. Manikumar (who later was elevated as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court and retired from service) and Subramonium Prasad (now a judge at the Delhi High Court) had, in 2019, ordered the removal of all unauthorised flag poles from city roads, State highways as well as national highways.

Then, the judges had taken note that the laws applicable to municipal corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats require prior permission for erection of flag poles.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.