Madras High Court dismisses case against introduction of automatic liquor vending machines by Tasmac

May 04, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation petition, which claimed that the installation of automatic vending machines, to dispense liquor bottles and cans, at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) elite shops in shopping malls, would lead the to sale of liquor even to those below 21 years of age.

A vacation Bench of Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and C. Saravanan refused to entertain the petition after Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran submitted that a malicious campaign had been carried out, making it seem as if the vending machines had been installed in common areas inside malls and any person could fetch a liquor bottle from them at will. The AAG said, so far, only four vending machines had been installed, and they were located well inside the elite shops run by Tasmac at Forum Mall in Vadapalani, Ten Square Mall in Koyambedu, Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah and Phoenix Mall in Velachery. All these vending machines were supervised by the staff of the elite shops.

Referring to Rule 11A of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Vending (In Shops and Bars) Rules of 2003, he said, the statutory rule prohibits sale or serving of liquor to those who had not completed 21 years of age. In case of doubts regarding the age of a person, the Tasmac licencees could demand documentary evidence to prove the age of the person.

Acting in accordance with this rule, the Tasmac management had already issued circulars to all its staff instructing them to strictly adhere to the law. Therefore, the apprehension raised by the PIL petitioner B. Ramakumar Adityan, an advocate from Thoothukudi, of chances of liquor being sold to the underaged, was baseless, the AAG argued.

The law officer also told the court that it was not known from where the petitioner had come up with an assertion in his affidavit stating that Tasmac had planned to install as many as 800 automatic liquor vending machines across the State. He said, this assertion was completely baseless and not supported by any documentary evidence.

In his submissions, the petitioner’s counsel S. Sankar said, similar machines had been installed in Western countries but those machines require identification proof for dispensing liquor bottles and thereby ensure that they could not be accessed by the underaged. No such provision had been created by Tasmac, he complained.

Further, referring to recent incidents of school students, both boys and girls, being found in an inebriated state and their videos having gone viral on social media platforms, the litigant, in his affidavit, feared that access to alcohol by minors might become much easier if the bottles were dispensed through automatic vending machines.