ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court dismisses case against introduction of automatic liquor vending machines by Tasmac

May 04, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and C. Saravanan recorded the Additional Advocate General’s submission that the machines have been installed only inside Tasmac elite shops at four shopping malls in Chennai, and they are under staff supervision, making it impossible for underage customers to access them, as the petitioner had feared

Mohamed Imranullah S.

The Tasmac vending machine at a mall in Chenna | Photo Credit: Vedhan M

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation petition, which claimed that the installation of automatic vending machines, to dispense liquor bottles and cans, at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) elite shops in shopping malls, would lead the to sale of liquor even to those below 21 years of age.

A vacation Bench of Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and C. Saravanan refused to entertain the petition after Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran submitted that a malicious campaign had been carried out, making it seem as if the vending machines had been installed in common areas inside malls and any person could fetch a liquor bottle from them at will. The AAG said, so far, only four vending machines had been installed, and they were located well inside the elite shops run by Tasmac at Forum Mall in Vadapalani, Ten Square Mall in Koyambedu, Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah and Phoenix Mall in Velachery. All these vending machines were supervised by the staff of the elite shops.

ALSO READ
Govt. not dependent on revenue from liquor sales, says Senthilbalaji

Referring to Rule 11A of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Vending (In Shops and Bars) Rules of 2003, he said, the statutory rule prohibits sale or serving of liquor to those who had not completed 21 years of age. In case of doubts regarding the age of a person, the Tasmac licencees could demand documentary evidence to prove the age of the person.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting in accordance with this rule, the Tasmac management had already issued circulars to all its staff instructing them to strictly adhere to the law. Therefore, the apprehension raised by the PIL petitioner B. Ramakumar Adityan, an advocate from Thoothukudi, of chances of liquor being sold to the underaged, was baseless, the AAG argued.

ALSO READ
Palaniswami deplores Tasmac decision to introduce automatic liquor dispensing machines

The law officer also told the court that it was not known from where the petitioner had come up with an assertion in his affidavit stating that Tasmac had planned to install as many as 800 automatic liquor vending machines across the State. He said, this assertion was completely baseless and not supported by any documentary evidence.

In his submissions, the petitioner’s counsel S. Sankar said, similar machines had been installed in Western countries but those machines require identification proof for dispensing liquor bottles and thereby ensure that they could not be accessed by the underaged. No such provision had been created by Tasmac, he complained.

Further, referring to recent incidents of school students, both boys and girls, being found in an inebriated state and their videos having gone viral on social media platforms, the litigant, in his affidavit, feared that access to alcohol by minors might become much easier if the bottles were dispensed through automatic vending machines.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US