Madras High Court dismisses C. Vijayabaskar’s plea to reject election petition

June 10, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed an application filed by former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar of the AIADMK to reject a petition filed by his rival candidate M. Palaniappan of the DMK challenging his victory from the Viralimalai Assembly constituency in 2021.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan also dismissed a review petition filed by the election petitioner against an order passed by the court last year deleting certain paragraphs from his election petition by invoking Order 6 Rule 16 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, which permits such a course if the pleadings were unnecessary, scandalous, frivolous, vexatious or tend to prejudice.

Holding that the trial in the election petition would have to be conducted on the basis of the paragraphs that remain untouched, the judge granted time till June 23 for Mr. Vijayabaskar to file his written statement.