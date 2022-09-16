Madras High Court directs police to maintain law and order

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed police to maintain law and order, peace and provide adequate protection to devotees at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam in Tiruchi.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam, who sought a direction to the authorities to prohibit unauthorised demonstration by Makkal Adhikaram and National Democratic Labour Front.

Appearing in-person, the petitioner submitted that Makkal Adhikaram was widely posting on social media that it would burn Manusmriti, Vedas and Agamas on September 17, on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy Naicker at Srirangam. He submitted that the protest was intended to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The State submitted that the proposed demonstration was brought to the knowledge of the police, and the Revenue Divisional Officer presided over a peace committee meeting, where it was resolved to drop the event. It was also resolved to take appropriate legal action if the demonstration was held. The grievance of the petitioner was redressed, the State submitted.

One of the resolutions passed at the meeting said Tiruchi district administration would not grant permission for any event disrespecting any religious persons, sentiments, worship and faith, it added.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad took note of the proceedings and observed that the grievance of the petitioner stood redressed. Recording the resolutions passed at the meeting, the court directed police to maintain law and order and peace in the area.

After the petitioner submitted that under the guise of protest, the members of Makkal Adhikaram were also going to cause disturbance to the devotees coming to the temple, the court directed the police to consider and provide necessary protection.