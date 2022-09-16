Madras High Court directs police to maintain law and order

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
September 16, 2022 21:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed police to maintain law and order, peace and provide adequate protection to devotees at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam in Tiruchi.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam, who sought a direction to the authorities to prohibit unauthorised demonstration by Makkal Adhikaram and National Democratic Labour Front.

Appearing in-person, the petitioner submitted that Makkal Adhikaram was widely posting on social media that it would burn Manusmriti, Vedas and Agamas on September 17, on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy Naicker at Srirangam. He submitted that the protest was intended to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State submitted that the proposed demonstration was brought to the knowledge of the police, and the Revenue Divisional Officer presided over a peace committee meeting, where it was resolved to drop the event. It was also resolved to take appropriate legal action if the demonstration was held. The grievance of the petitioner was redressed, the State submitted.

One of the resolutions passed at the meeting said Tiruchi district administration would not grant permission for any event disrespecting any religious persons, sentiments, worship and faith, it added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad took note of the proceedings and observed that the grievance of the petitioner stood redressed. Recording the resolutions passed at the meeting, the court directed police to maintain law and order and peace in the area.

After the petitioner submitted that under the guise of protest, the members of Makkal Adhikaram were also going to cause disturbance to the devotees coming to the temple, the court directed the police to consider and provide necessary protection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app