Madras High Court directs ex-Special DGP Rajesh Das to appear before Villupuram principal sessions court on November 21

November 13, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has directed former Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das to appear before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Villupuram on November 21 to commence arguments on an appeal filed by him against his conviction and three-year sentence imposed by a trial court in a sexual harassment case.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar issued the direction while allowing a criminal revision case filed by the convict against an order passed by the principal sessions court on October 7, 2023 fixing a date for delivering its judgement on the appeal, without hearing the appellant, since he had been continuously seeking adjournments.

The judge set aside the sessions court’s order after senior counsel S. Ashok Kumar submitted a medical report issued by a renowned cardiovascular surgeon in Chennai on November 1 advising the convict to take complete rest for three weeks since he had undergone a surgery recently for his heart-related ailments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though several adjournments have been sought by the petitioner, his heart ailments and post operative care are supported by his medical records and reports, which cannot be brushed aside. The petitioner is taking medical treatment which is confirmed by the medical reports,” Justice Kumar wrote.

He went on to state: “It cannot be lost sight that the matter before the lower appellate court (principal sessions court) is a statutory appeal. Further, the lower appellate Court fixing the date of judgment without hearing the appeal is not proper. The petitioner needs time to instruct his counsel to make an effective preparation for his case.”

The judge recorded the submission of the senior counsel that his client was ready to appear before the appellate court on November 21 when his counsel on record would commence the arguments and complete them on November 22. He also recorded the assurance that the convict would not cause any further delay.

A Chief Judicial Magistrate in Villupuram had convicted the former police officer on June 16 this year for having made sexual advances towards a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in February 2021 when they both were on duty providing security to the then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at an election campaign.

The principal sessions court had suspended the sentence imposed on him while entertaining the appeal in July this year. Thereafter, the hearing on the appeal was adjourned on multiple occasions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.