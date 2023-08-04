ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court directs Cuddalore SP to earmark a place for protest by NLC contract workmen

August 04, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice M. Dhandapani directs the law enforcing agency to take appropriate action if any of the protesters end up creating law and order problem in and around the area

The Hindu Bureau

The judge passed the interim orders on a writ petition filed by NLCIL to restrain members of NLC Jeeva Oppandha Thozhilallar Sangam and other contract workmen from going on an “illegal strike”. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Madras High Court has directed Cuddalore Superintendent of Police to earmark a place where a trade union representing the contract labourers of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) can conduct a peaceful protest in order to impress upon the management to accept its charter of demands.

Justice M. Dhandapani passed the interim orders on a writ petition filed by NLCIL to restrain members of NLC Jeeva Oppandha Thozhilallar Sangam and other contract workmen from going on an “illegal strike” and preventing the entry as well as exit of the permanent and contract workers who want to attend duty.

The trade union, on the other hand, told the court that its members were only conducting a peaceful protest in front of the office of NLC and that they would not conduct any law and order problem. The union also had no objection to the police earmarking a place for the protest as suggested by NLCIL counsel.

After directing the SP to identify the place of protest and inform the trade union about it, the judge wrote: “If anybody creates law and problem, the jurisdictional law enforcing agency shall take appropriate action against the person who creates a law and order problem in and around the area.” He adjourned the case to August 8 for further hearing.

