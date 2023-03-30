ADVERTISEMENT

High Court directs Chennai Collector to ‘resume’ government lands from Sathya Studios and fence it

March 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The lands had been leased out in 1968 when former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was a MLA and also the director of the studios

The Hindu Bureau

The judge directed the High Court Registry to mark a copy of his order to the Chief Secretary and list the matter on July 20 for reporting compliance. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Madras High Court on Thursday rejected a challenge made by Sathya Studios private limited in 2008 against an order passed by the Mylapore-Triplicane Taluk Tahsildar for resuming one cawny (approximately 1.36 acres), 14 grounds and 2340 square feet of land leased out to the studios in 1968.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam directed the Chennai Collector to fence the property since it was still in the possession of the studios and was being used as a playground by Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women. The judge ordered that the property must be protected from unauthorised use.

He also directed the State government to use the property for implementing its plan to create a link road connecting Greenways Road with Durgabhai Deshmukh Road through Tamil Nadu Music College in order to ease the frequent road traffic congestion on DGS Dhinakaran Salai and the peripheral roads.

The judge took note that the government had given the land on lease to Sathya Studios when former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was a Member of the Legislative Assembly, also the director of the studios. The lease was given for a period of 30 years and the annual rent was fixed at 7% of the property value.

However, over the years, the studios defaulted in payment of rent and did not vacate the property despite expiry of the lease period in 1998. It led to the Tahsildar passing an order in 2008 resuming the land. Though the order remained on paper, the physical possession of the land continued to be with the studios due to pending litigation.

The judge also directed the High Court Registry to mark a copy of his order to the Chief Secretary and list the matter again on July 20 for reporting compliance.

