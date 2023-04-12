Madras High Court desists from passing interim order on AIADMK’s April 16 meet

April 12, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refrained from passing any kind of interim order with respect to the conduct of the AIADMK emergency executive council meeting scheduled to take place on April 16. The party is slated to take decisions on enrolling new members and selecting candidates for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq said, there would not be any necessity for the court to pass interim orders since it goes without saying that any decision taken by the party would be subject to the outcome of the appeals filed by expelled leaders O. Panneerselvam, P.H. Manoj Pandian, R. Vaithilingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar against a single judge’s order.

The judges also stated that the appeals, challenging the refusal to injunct the party from implementing its July 11 general council resolutions that abolished the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator, and revived the post of general secretary, would be taken up for final hearing on April 20 and 21 as was decided on April 3, with the consent of lawyers on both sides.

If the arguments could not be completed within those two days, then they could be continued on April 24 too, the judges said. The appeals were listed before the Bench under the caption ‘For Being Mentioned’ at the instance of the appellants, since the party had issued a notification on April 6, deciding to hold an emergent executive council meeting on April 16.

Senior Counsel P.S. Raman and C. Manishankar, representing the appellants, feared that the party should not end up issuing new membership cards to the supporters of Edappadi K. Palaniswami alone, and then end up claiming before the court that the appellants’ supporters, holding the old membership cards, would not be considered members.

Replying to this, Senior Counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan said the membership drive would go on for about six months and therefore there was no need for the appellants to have unnecessarily disturbed the court by getting the appeals listed beforehand. “Nothing is going to happen immediately. This kind of mentioning is unnecessarily taking Your Lordship’s time,” he said.

On his part, Senior Counsel Vijay Narayan, representing the AIADMK’s general council, too stated that the party would have to necessarily conduct one other meeting for the purpose of its day-to-day functioning and every such meeting could not give rise to a cause of action for the appellants to seek interim orders.

Stating that the extraordinary Executive Council meeting had been called for on April 16 primarily to discuss issues regarding alliances and selection of candidates for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, Mr. Narayan said, those issues were beyond the scope of the appeals pending before the court and do not require any interim order.