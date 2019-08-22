Madras High Court deletes observations on misuse of women-centric laws

The Madras High Court on Thursday deleted from a recent judgement its observations regarding misuse of women-centric laws. The decision was taken following stiff opposition to the remarks made by the court from a section of lawyers led by senior counsel R. Vaigai.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan directed the High Court Registry to delete the observations from his verdict and issue a fresh order copy after a special mention was made to him. This is the second time that the judge has deleted his observations from the same judgment.

On Tuesday, he deleted another observation against Christian missionaries and the educational institutions run by them following an uproar from various Bishop councils, All India Democratic Women’s Association and lawyers who felt it to be unwarranted.

The judge had made the observations in a judgment dismissing a writ petition filed by the Madras Christian College faculty who had challenged a show cause notice issued by the college for the charge of sexually harassing a group of girl students during a study tour to Karnataka in January this year.

After dismissing the case he had observed: “Before parting with the judgment, this court feels it appropriate to point out that Christian missionaries are always on the source of attack in one way or the other and in the present era, there are several accusations against them for indulging in compulsory conversion of people of other religions into Christianity.

“Now, there is a general feeling amongst the parents of students, especially female students that co-educational study in Christian institutions is highly unsafe for the future of their children and though they impart good education, the preach of morality will be a million dollar question.

“As long as a religion is practised in streets in lieu of its worship places, like temple, mosque, church, etc., such devastation, as in the present case, does (sic) occur and will be mushrooming.

“This court do not want to go into the question of who is at fault in the present case?, but at the same time, it has become imperative for this Court to indicate that several enactments were brought into force for safeguarding the interest of women and we have to ask a question for ourselves as to whether those laws are invoked by women with genuine reasons.

“Certain laws, which are in existence for easy access to women, lend itself to easy misuse that women will find it hard to resist the temptation to ‘teach a lesson’ to the male members and will file frivolous and false cases. A similar trend is already being observed in the case of anti-dowry law (Section 498-A of Indian Penal Code) which is being misused to such an extent that the Supreme Court has termed it Legal Terrorism.

“This is the right time for the Government to think of suitable amendment in those laws in order to prevent its misuse so as to safeguard the interest of the innocent masculinity too.”

All these observations now stand deleted from the verdict after stiff opposition from various quarters to the sweeping observations and the use of terms such as “innocent masculinity.”