The Madras High Court has declared a holiday for its principal seat in Chennai and also for the trial courts in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts on Wednesday in view of heavy rain forecast. A notification issued by Registrar General S. Alli read that the holiday was being declared as a special case.

