Madras High Court commences final hearing on ED’s plea to revive case against Santiago Martin

The Madras High Court on Monday began the final hearing on a criminal revision petition filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in 2023 challenging the closure of a criminal case booked by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in 2012 against lottery baron Santiago Martin, his wife M. Leema Rose, and three others pursuant to the seizure of ₹7.20 crore from the residence of one of them.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam heard the submissions made by Advocate General (A-G) P.S. Raman on behalf of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A.R.L. Sundaresan on behalf of the ED and then adjourned the case to Wednesday for hearing senior counsel N.R. Elango on behalf of the lottery baron.

In his submissions, the A-G questioned the locus standi of the ED to file the revision petition against the November 17, 2022 order passed by the Alandur Judicial Magistrate-I who had accepted the closure report filed by the CCB on November 14, 2022. The A-G cited several judicial precedents in support of his contention that the revision petition was not maintainable at all.

On the other hand, the ASG argued that the investigating agencies were duty bound to ensure no accused goes scot free, there was no failure of justice, and no abuse of process. He said the ED was unable to probe the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 just because an investigating officer attached to the CCB had decided to close the case booked for the predicate offence.

Claiming there were enough materials to doubt that the suspects had created an ante-dated false sale agreement related to an immovable property for explaining the possession of ₹7.20 crore in cash, Mr. Sundaresan said, the ED was entitled to request the High Court to find out whether the CCB was justified in closing the case and whether the Magistrate had applied his mind before accepting the closure report.

The police had seized the money during a search at the house of M. Nagarajan at Thillai Ganga Nagar in Nanganallur on March 12, 2012. A day later, it seized another ₹50 lakh from his associate G. Moorthy. Further investigation revealed that they, along with the lottery baron, were involved in the sale of banned lottery tickets in Chennai. Hence, he was detained under the Goondas Act too.

The suspects, on the other hand, claimed the seized money was the advance amount given by the lottery baron’s wife to Moorthy for purchasing a house worth ₹12.30 crore at Anna Nagar in Chennai. They also claimed to have declared the transaction in the Income Tax returns. Pursuant to their explanation, the CCB chose to close the case and the Magistrate also accepted it by a one-line order, the ASG complained.