Madras High Court closes case of self-immolation of man inside court campus

November 15, 2022 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Chennai

AAG informed the court that officials had rightly denied Scheduled Tribe certificates to his three children after a thorough inquiry because he belonged to a Scheduled Caste

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a suo motu case it had taken up to examine the circumstances which led to a person immolate himself inside the court campus. On October 11, the 49-year-old man set himself on fire because his children were denied Scheduled Tribe certificates. The court was convinced that the deceased belonged to a Scheduled Caste and not Scheduled Tribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Krishnakumar closed the write petition after recording the submissions made by Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran that the deceased identified as Velmurugan of Padappai in Kancheepuram district, belonged to Hindu Kuravar (SC) and not Hindu Malaikuravar (ST) community as claimed by him.

The court was also informed that there was no delay in dealing with his application for issuance of community certificates to his three children. The online application was made on September 20. A Revenue Inspector conducted a field inquiry on September 23 and a Revenue Divisional Officer rejected the application on September 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The applicant had not enclosed his community certificate as a supporting document. Instead, a certificate belonging to E. Elavarasan had been attached to the application by claiming him to be the paternal uncle of the children. However, on inquiry, it was found that Elavarasan had no blood relation with them.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

Further, inquiry in the native village of the deceased at Udayarpalayam Taluk in Ariyalur district also revealed that he belonged only to Hindu Kuravar and not Hindu Malaikuravar community. Yet, the individual had taken the extreme step of taking his life inside the court campus, the AAG said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US