Madras High Court CJ advises staff residing at far away places to not take the risk of attending work

December 05, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala has decided that the courts in Chennai would function on Tuesday (December 5, 2023) with the available staff. He has advised the staff members residing at far away places to not take undue risk in attending work.

The Chief Justice has also informed the Bar members, law officers of the State, litigants and general public that no adverse orders would be passed against them on Tuesday on account of their absence considering the water logging and transportation difficulties.

The High Court had declared a holiday on Monday (December 4, 2023) to all the courts in Chennai due to incessant rains coupled with gusty winds due to Cyclone Michaung.

