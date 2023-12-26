GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madras High Court Chief Justice’s XI to clash with Advocate General’s XI at Chepauk on January 20

This will be the seventh edition of the annual cricket match between judges and lawyers; the judges have so far won only once, during the tenure of former Chief Justice A.P. Sahi, in 2020

December 26, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madras High Court former Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee playing a shot at the fourth edition of CJ’s XI versus AG’s XI at the M.A. Chidambaram cricket stadium at Chepauk in ChennaI in 2021. File photograph

The seventh edition of Madras High Court Chief Justice’s XI versus the Advocate General’s XI is all set to take place at the M.A. Chidambaram cricket stadium in Chepauk in Chennai on January 20, 2024. The judges and the lawyers have already begun their net practice.

ALSO READ
Madras High Court AG’s XI registers yet another victory against CJ’s XI on the cricket field

Ever since the annual cricket match, conducted during the Pongal season, was started in 2018 by then AG Vijay Narayan and advocate V. Ramesh, the judges have won on only one occassion, during the tenure of former Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi in January 2020.

The expectations this year have risen, because incumbent Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala is a keen sportsman and a tennis player himself. Incumbent Advocate General A.G. Shunmugasundaram too, has been showing a keen interest in the matches for past three years.

Further, with the appointment of many young judges in the past one year, some new players in the age group of 50, are expected to strengthen the CJ’s XI.

While Justices S. Vaidyanathan, Abdul Quddhose and N. Anand Venkatesh have been among the star players for the CJ’s XI, Senior Counsel P.R. Raman and Additional Solicitor General AR.L. Sundaresan had been steering the A-G’s XI to victory in most of the matches played so far.

The AG’s XI had won the sixth edition last year by seven wickets. It had reached the target of 113 runs in 17.3 overs after losing three wickets.

