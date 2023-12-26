Madras High Court Chief Justice’s XI to clash with Advocate General’s XI at Chepauk on January 20

December 26, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The seventh edition of Madras High Court Chief Justice’s XI versus the Advocate General’s XI is all set to take place at the M.A. Chidambaram cricket stadium in Chepauk in Chennai on January 20, 2024. The judges and the lawyers have already begun their net practice.

Ever since the annual cricket match, conducted during the Pongal season, was started in 2018 by then AG Vijay Narayan and advocate V. Ramesh, the judges have won on only one occassion, during the tenure of former Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi in January 2020.

The expectations this year have risen, because incumbent Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala is a keen sportsman and a tennis player himself. Incumbent Advocate General A.G. Shunmugasundaram too, has been showing a keen interest in the matches for past three years.

Further, with the appointment of many young judges in the past one year, some new players in the age group of 50, are expected to strengthen the CJ’s XI.

While Justices S. Vaidyanathan, Abdul Quddhose and N. Anand Venkatesh have been among the star players for the CJ’s XI, Senior Counsel P.R. Raman and Additional Solicitor General AR.L. Sundaresan had been steering the A-G’s XI to victory in most of the matches played so far.

The AG’s XI had won the sixth edition last year by seven wickets. It had reached the target of 113 runs in 17.3 overs after losing three wickets.