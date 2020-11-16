Madras High Court Chief Justice discharged

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Amreshwar Pratap Sahi was discharged from hospital on Monday after 10 days of admission.

Mr. Sahi had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on November 6 with suspected symptoms of COVID-19. He later tested positive for the infection.

Hospital Dean E. Theranirajan said his parameters had returned to normal and he had been breathing on his own without oxygen support for three days. He has been advised rest for 10 days before resuming duties, the dean added.

Mr. Sahi was admitted after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection and a CT Scan showed 40% lung involvement.