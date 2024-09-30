ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court CJ administers oath of office to Justice Shamim Ahmed

Published - September 30, 2024 11:07 am IST - CHENNAI

He has been transferred to the Madras High Court from Allahabad High Court

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Shamim Ahmed who has been transferred to the Madras High Court from Allahabad High Court | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram on Monday (September 30, 2024) administered the oath of office to Justice Shamim Ahmed who has been transferred here from the Allahabad High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate General P.S. Raman welcomed the judge and introduced him to the Bar.

Justice Ahmed was born on March 8, 1966, and graduated in arts and law from Allahabad University. He had enrolled with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on April 17, 1993, and practised in civil, constitutional, service, labour, and company law apart from the criminal side.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his stint as a lawyer in Allahabad, he had served as a Central government counsel since 2004 and also as standing counsel for the State of Uttar Pradesh between May 22, 2015, and July 7, 2017.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was elevated as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on December 12, 2019, and was made permanent on March 26, 2021.

Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry chairman P.S. Amalraj, Madras High Court Advocates Association president G. Mohanakrishnan, Madras Bar Association president M. Baskar, Women Lawyers Association president Revathi, and Law Association president Selvaraj too welcomed the judge.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, State Government Pleader A. Edwin Prabhakar, other law officers and Bar members of both Chennai and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US