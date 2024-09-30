GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madras High Court CJ administers oath of office to Justice Shamim Ahmed

He has been transferred to the Madras High Court from Allahabad High Court

Published - September 30, 2024 11:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Shamim Ahmed who has been transferred to the Madras High Court from Allahabad High Court

Justice Shamim Ahmed who has been transferred to the Madras High Court from Allahabad High Court | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram on Monday (September 30, 2024) administered the oath of office to Justice Shamim Ahmed who has been transferred here from the Allahabad High Court.

Advocate General P.S. Raman welcomed the judge and introduced him to the Bar.

Justice Ahmed was born on March 8, 1966, and graduated in arts and law from Allahabad University. He had enrolled with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on April 17, 1993, and practised in civil, constitutional, service, labour, and company law apart from the criminal side.

During his stint as a lawyer in Allahabad, he had served as a Central government counsel since 2004 and also as standing counsel for the State of Uttar Pradesh between May 22, 2015, and July 7, 2017.

He was elevated as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on December 12, 2019, and was made permanent on March 26, 2021.

Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry chairman P.S. Amalraj, Madras High Court Advocates Association president G. Mohanakrishnan, Madras Bar Association president M. Baskar, Women Lawyers Association president Revathi, and Law Association president Selvaraj too welcomed the judge.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, State Government Pleader A. Edwin Prabhakar, other law officers and Bar members of both Chennai and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court participated in the event.

September 30, 2024

