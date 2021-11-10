Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court cautions job seekers against fraudulent elements

In a press communique, The madras High Court said all recruitments in the judiciary were made purely on merit and therefore, the job seekers need not pay money to anyone. | Photo Credit: Ganesan V
Legal Correspondent CHENNAI 10 November 2021 17:56 IST
Updated: 10 November 2021 17:59 IST

'Any complaint regarding job racketing can be lodged directly with the DGP, CB-CID, Egmore, Chennai'

The Madras High Court administration has cautioned job seekers against falling prey to fraudsters who promise to get them jobs either in the High Court or the district courts in the State through dubious means.

In a press communique issued on Wednesday, Registrar General P. Dhanapal said all recruitments in the judiciary were made purely on merit and therefore, the job seekers need not pay money to anyone.

Advertising
Advertising

"Therefore, the general public, particularly the job seekers are hereby cautioned against such fraudulent elements... Any complaint regarding job racketing can be lodged directly with the DGP, CB-CID, Egmore, Chennai," the communique read.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Chennai
court administration
employment
fraud
Tamil Nadu
Read more...