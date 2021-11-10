Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court cautions job seekers against fraudulent elements

In a press communique, The madras High Court said all recruitments in the judiciary were made purely on merit and therefore, the job seekers need not pay money to anyone.   | Photo Credit: Ganesan V

The Madras High Court administration has cautioned job seekers against falling prey to fraudsters who promise to get them jobs either in the High Court or the district courts in the State through dubious means.

In a press communique issued on Wednesday, Registrar General P. Dhanapal said all recruitments in the judiciary were made purely on merit and therefore, the job seekers need not pay money to anyone.

"Therefore, the general public, particularly the job seekers are hereby cautioned against such fraudulent elements... Any complaint regarding job racketing can be lodged directly with the DGP, CB-CID, Egmore, Chennai," the communique read.


