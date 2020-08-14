Madras High Court calls for details of funds allocated for Indian forms of medicine in last 10 years

CHENNAI

14 August 2020 00:30 IST

The interim orders were passed during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed against the detention of a Siddha hospital administrator K. Thiruthanikachalam under the Goondas Act for having allegedly made false claims through social media posts.

The Madras High Court on Thursday called for details from the Centre on the funds allocated by it in the last 10 years for the promotion of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy forms of medicine.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and V.M. Velumani sought the details. They wanted to know the allocation made by the Centre to each form of Indian medicine separately so that it could find out whether adequate attention had been given to all.

The interim orders were passed during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed against the detention of a Siddha hospital administrator K. Thiruthanikachalam under the Goondas Act for having allegedly made false claims through social media posts.

Advertising

Advertising

The judges instructed Assistant Solicitor General G. Karthikeyan to get instructions from the Union Ministry of AYUSH by August 20. They also expressed concern over Indian systems of medicines not being given equal attention as allopathy medication.