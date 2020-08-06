Madras High Court calls for case dairy in firing incident involving DMK MLA L. Idhayavarman

CHENNAI

The MLA claimed that his father Lakshmipathi had only fired in the air using his licensed pistol to frighten assailants who had attempted to hack him to death.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tiruporur police in Chengalpattu district to produce the case diary related to a First Information Report booked against DMK MLA L. Idhayavarman for using illegal fire arms during an altercation with others regarding a land dispute.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar asked State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan to submit the case diary by Thursday. He called for the records pursuant to a joint bail petition filed by the MLA and 10 other accused on the ground that the prosecution case does not portray the real facts of the incident that took place on July 11.

The MLA claimed that his father Lakshmipathi had only fired in the air using his licensed pistol to frighten assailants who had attempted to hack him to death. He claimed that neither he nor his brother Nirmal were present at the scene during the incidnet and that they were apprised of it much later.

On the other hand, the SPP told the court that the MLA was very much present at the scene and he did not have valid licences either for the pistol or the gun used during the incident. He also stated that the MLA was not cooperating with the investigation and hence bail should not be granted to any of the petitioners.