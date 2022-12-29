Madras High Court Bench seeks status report on caste discrimination in Pudukottai’s Vengaivayal village

December 29, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Pudukottai Collector, the Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Human Rights and Social Justice Wing) to file a status report in response to a public interest litigation petition for a probe into the caste-based discrimination at Vengaivayal in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and R. Vijayakumar gave the directive while hearing the petition filed by S. Shanmugam of Karambakudi. The petitioner, a member of the Periyar Ambedkar Makkal Kazhagam, complained that there was caste-based discrimination against Scheduled Caste members in the village.

He said human faeces were found floating in the overhead tank supplying drinking water to the Scheduled Caste families. Adults and children were suffering from severe health problems after consuming the contaminated water. He also complained about the prevalence of the two-tumbler system in the village and denial of haircuts to the Scheduled Caste members. They were also denied entry into the temple in the village, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to constitute a special team, comprising CB-CID and Human Rights and Social Justice Wing police officials, to conduct an inquiry, submit a report and take action against those involved in water contamination.

He also sought a direction to the authorities to eradicate the two-tumbler system and other forms of discrimination. An appropriate compensation should be paid to the Scheduled Caste members, he said.

During the course of the hearing, the government informed the court that cases were booked against those who were involved in the acts of discrimination. The court adjourned the hearing till January 5 next.

Peace meeting held at Pudukottai village

People belonging to Adi Dravidars and intermediate castes participated in a peace meeting on Wednesday in the wake of detection of faeces in the tank supplying drinking water to Adi Dravidars, and unanimously accepted to live in harmony without any discrimination.

Complaints of discrimination due to the two-tumbler system, and the restriction of entry to Adi Dravidars to a temple in the village were also discussed.

A decision to this effect was taken during the meeting chaired by the Revenue Divisional Officer of Illupur H.M. Kulandaisamy at his office.

Caste Hindus assure cooperation, unity

People from both the sides viewed mixing of faeces in the water tank by unidentified persons as a “grave crime”. They wanted the police to investigate and ensure punishment to whomever had committed the crime.

The participants abided by the district administration’s advice to stay united, and accepted the decision that all people could offer worship without any discrimination at the Arulmigu Ayyanar temple in the village every day, whenever the shrine is opened and during festivals.

They said they would also extend their cooperation to shun the two-tumbler system.

It was conveyed through the Block Development Officer, Annavasal, to the participants that proposals for laying a path to the burial ground for the Adi Dravidars, and creation of other basic facilities for them were being processed.

The District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer, Pudukottai; Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai; Tahsildar of Kulathur; Block Development Officer of Annavasal; and Village Administrative Officer of Thudaiyur participated.