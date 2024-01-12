Madras High Court appreciates T.N. Govt. for readily agreeing to spend ₹25 lakh to send five minor hearing impaired athletes to Brazil

January 12, 2024 03:37 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday appreciated the Tamil Nadu government for readily coming forward to spend ₹25 lakh to send five minor athletes, with hearing difficulties, to participate in the first World Deaf Youth Games to be held at Sao Paolo in Brazil between January 14 and 20.

Justice Anita Sumanth said, it was “indeed unfortunate” that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had refused to send the children to Brazil at the cost of the Central government. “However, the State of Tamil Nadu has risen to the occasion and has come to the aid of the petitioners,” she wrote.

The judge was seized of a writ petition filed jointly by G. Tamilselvan (16) of Tiruvarur, G.S. Sudharson (17) of Salem, R. Subashree (16) of Villupuram, P. Priyanka (17) of Theni and S. Varshini (17) of Kancheepuram through their natural guardians against SAI’s decision to not send them to Brazil.

In an affidavit filed through their counsel R. Prabhakaran, the petitioners told the court that their aim was to become international athletes. After having won several domestic events, they got selected for participating in the first World Deaf Youth Games. However, SAI refused to send them to Brazil at the cost of the Central government, they lamented.

While perusing the case records, the judge came across a letter from the Tamil Nadu Sports Council for the Deaf stating that its office-bearers met Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and that he had agreed to sponsor the athletes through State funds.

Therefore, the judge asked Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran to get instructions in this regard by the end of the day. The AAG reverted back saying the Sports Minister had agreed that the State government would remit ₹25 lakh immediately since the Brazil games were to begin within a few days.

On his part, the Central government standing counsel B. Rabu Manohar said, SAI would have no objection to the participation of the petitioners in the international event if the cost was borne by the State government.

After recording all their submissions, the judge ordered processing of their visas and other formalities forthwith in order to facilitate and ensure their participation in the international event.

