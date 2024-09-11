Madras High Court appreciates State Bank of India for coming up with CDAMS-TN

The Madras High Court has appreciated State Bank of India (SBI) for coming up with Court Deposit Accounts Management System-Tamil Nadu (CDAMS-TN) to keep a check over inflow and outflow of hundreds of crores of rupees deposited by motor vehicle insurance companies and others in bank accounts maintained by various trial courts across the State.

A special Division Bench of Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and Krishnan Ramasamy recorded their appreciation for SBI counsel Chevanan Mohan, its Deputy General Manager Virender Kumar Verma and Assistant General Manager V. Prabhakar for being instrumental in devising the CDAMS-TN following complaints of a Pattukottai district court staffer misappropriating ₹1.5 crore.

On finding that huge amount of unclaimed money was lying in the court maintained bank accounts across the State and that lack of proper account maintenance had led to the misappropriation, the High Court had taken up a suo motu writ petition to streamline the maintenance of accounts. Thereafter, a series of directions were issued to various authorities for cubing irregularities.

During the last hearing of the case on July 25 this year, senior counsel Vijay Narayan, representing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had suggested that the Bench could direct all scheduled commercial banks to explore the possibility of setting up dedicated centralised units to monitor the online transactions undertaken in the bank accounts maintained by various district courts.

Accepting the suggestion, the Bench had directed SBI to explore such a possibility to begin with and said that other banks could replicate the model. “We are now restricting exploration of this particular scheme to the State Bank of India, but if SBI comes up with a viable solution in this regard, we are confident that other banks may also follow suit,” the Bench wrote.

Mr. Mohan reverted back to the court now stating that establishment of a centralised unit was a realistic possibility. He also gave a Power Point presentation of the CMDS-TN devised by the SBI team. Impressed with the work, the judges requested him to share the presentation with Mr. Narayan so that the RBI officials could also go through it and suggest modifications, if any.

The judges also accepted the suggestion of amicus curiae N. Vijayaraghavan that views of the General Insurance Council could be solicited before implementing the new system across all scheduled commercial banks and expected the High Court Registry to nominate the Registrar (Information Technology-cum-Statistics) as the nodal officer to coordinate its implementation.

The Bench also directed its Registry to list the writ petition next on September 17 for passing further orders.