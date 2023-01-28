Madras High Court AG’s XI registers yet another victory against CJ’s XI on the cricket field

January 28, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Advocates practising in the Madras High Court registered yet another victory against the judges of the court by winning the sixth edition of the Chief Justice’s XI versus Advocate General’s XI, by seven wickets, at the M.A. Chidambaram cricket stadium in Chepauk on Saturday.

This is the fifth victory recorded by the lawyers in the last six years with the judges having won only one match in 2020 during the tenure of the then Chief Justice A.P. Sahi. This year, it was relatively a easy win for the lawyers as they managed to reach the target of 113 runs in just 17.3 overs.

Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) T. Raja participated actively in this year’s match. The day began with Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram winning the toss and his on-field captain V. Ramesh electing to field first. Justice Abdul Quddhose emerged the top scorer by scoring 30 runs in 20 balls with five boundaries.

He was followed by Justice Anand Venkatesh who added 21 runs to the score board in 31 balls with two boundaries. Justice S. Vaidyanathan, the senior most judge of the High Court, scored 11 runs in 11 balls with two boundaries.

Senior counsel M.S. Krishnan had a good day with the ball by claiming two wickets in three overs after giving away just eight runs. Advocates A.G. Venkatesan, Sukumar, Uma Shankar and A.G. Rajasekar secured one wicket each. At the end of the first innings, CJ’s XI managed to put up a total of 112 runs in 20 overs after losing six wickets.

In reply, advocates M. Suresh Kumar and Karthikeyan scored 30 runs each before retiring hurt and helped their team reach the target easily. Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy claimed a wicket by bowling two overs and giving away just nine runs.