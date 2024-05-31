Madras High Court ACJ releases seniority list of 3,621 employees in the court

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) R. Mahadevan on Friday released a 152-page seniority list of 3,261 employees serving in its principal seat in Chennai as well as the Madurai Bench. The judge said he had passed an administrative order to ensure all eligible employees, beginning from the post of Sweeper to Joint Registrar, get promoted by the end of June.

Addressing a function organised by the Madras High Court and Madurai Bench Officers and Staff Association (MHCMBOSA) to bid adieu to seven retiring employees, the ACJ said, the sanctioned staff strength of the High Court was 3,959 though the working strength was a little less. Since delay in promotions was a major complaint, it had been addressed now, he said.

The ACJ pointed out that two of the retiring employees were being accorded a farewell only after promoting them on the day of their retirement. Expressing happiness over the staff association function being the first official event in the High Court in which he had participated after assuming charge as ACJ last week, he thanked the employees for serving the institution sincerely.

Former High Court judge N. Kirubakaran felicitated the retiring staff. Stating that he began practice as a lawyer only in 1985, the former judge said, two of the retiring employees had got appointed in the High Court in 1984 itself but were retiring only now after putting in more than 40 years of service. He asked the retiring employees to continue to guide the institution.

Justice R.N. Manjula too felicitated the retiring staff and asked them to not consider it as an end of their career but as a beginning of something anew. Deputy Registrar J. Padma, Assistant Registrar K. Balaramachandran, Assistant Registrars M. Lathaa and N. Baskar, Section Officer R. Padmavathy and Duffedars A. Anbazhagan and Bhaiyalal Sharma were felicitated during the event.

MHCMBOSA president A. Raman, secretary V. Venkatasubramanian and treasurer J. Venkataraman participated.