Madras High Court ACJ administers oath of office to three new judges

Advocate General P.S. Raman welcomes them and says at least two of them are not strangers to the High Court

Published - September 23, 2024 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar (right) administered oath of office to Justice R. Poornima on Monday

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar (right) administered oath of office to Justice R. Poornima on Monday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar (right) administered oath of office to Justice M. Jothiraman on Monday.

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar (right) administered oath of office to Justice M. Jothiraman on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar administered oath of office to Justice Augustine Devadoss Maria Clete on Monday

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar administered oath of office to Justice Augustine Devadoss Maria Clete on Monday

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar on Monday administered the oath of office to three judicial officers R. Poornima, M. Jothiraman and Augustine Devadoss Maria Clete on their elevation as additional judges of the High Court for a period of two years.

Welcoming the new judges, Advocate General P.S. Raman said, about four weeks ago, he was lamenting about having to make farewell addresses filled with melancholy and sadness. “Today, the tide has changed and we have assembled to bid welcome to not one but three judges.”

Introducing them to the gathering, the A-G said, Justice Poornima had her school education in the Nilgiris district. She joined Tamil Nadu State judicial service on February 18, 2011. She had served in several districts across Tamil Nadu and had also been the Registrar (Vigilance) of the High Court.

Justice Jothiraman too was not a stranger to the members of the Madras High Court Bar since he had been its Registrar General and it was amusing to read the High Court’s circular signed by him on Sunday informing everyone about his own swearing-in as a judge of the High Court on Monday, the A-G added.

He hails from Tiruvallur district and had entered judicial service on February 18, 2011. He had served in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court as well as the Madurai district court. He also had two stints in the trial courts in Chennai and therefore had acquired both judicial as well as administrative experience, Mr. Raman said.

“Justice Clete, like me, is a thorough and thorough Chennaivasi having been born and brought up here,” the A-G said and pointed out that she had obtained her master’s degree in international and constitutional law. She entered judicial service on November 27, 1995 and rose to the position of District Judge in 2013.

