Madras HC’s PIO refuses to disclose names of judges who had not disclosed their assets voluntarily

December 28, 2022 02:36 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court’s Public Information Officer (PIO) has refused to furnish names of judges who had disclosed their assets voluntarily in accordance with a resolution passed by the Full Court (a body comprising all judges of the court) on September 3, 2009 and those who had not done so.

Replying to an application made by Coimbatore based advocate M. Loganathan under the Right to Information (RTI) Act of 2005, the PIO said: “The information requested by you is purely within the internal administration of the Registry. Hence, information sought for by you cannot be furnished.”

The officer also relied upon a judgment passed by a Division Bench of Justice Elipe Dharma Rao (since dead) and Justice M. Venugopal (since retired) on April 17, 2013 to contend that any information related to internal administration of the High Court need not be disclosed under the RTI Act.

The applicant had sought the details since the assets of only eight out of 53 judges (working strength) of the High Court had been made public at present. Therefore, he wanted to know the names of judges who had submitted details of their assets with the Registry till 2022 and those who had not submitted them.

He also wanted to know whether the High Court Registry had issued any circulars to the judges with regard to the 2009 Full Court resolution. However, the PIO refused to answer any of the applicant’s queries and simply informed him of his right to approach the Registrar General, the first appellate authority.

In February this year too, the High Court’s PIO had rejected yet another RTI application made by the same lawyer seeking details of all trial court judges who had been suspended from service by the High Court between 2010 and 2021 pending inquiry into various charges levelled against them.

Even then, the PIO had relied upon the 2013 Division Bench judgment to contend that the information sought for pertained to internal administration and therefore it could not be disclosed. The Bench had held that disclosing such details would lead to unwarranted invasion of privacy of individuals concerned.

On yet another query raised by the petitioner with respect to the details of judicial officers who had been either dismissed or sent on compulsory retirement from service between 2010 and 2021, the PIO had said, those details too could not be furnished since the Registry did not have the additional manpower required to collate the details for 12 long years.

The applicant had taken up the matter on appeal to the first appellate authority but to no avail.