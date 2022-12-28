Madras HC upholds validity of government order advising all municipal corporations to revise property tax

December 28, 2022 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has upheld the validity of a government order (G.O.) issued by the Municipal Administration department on March 30 advising all municipal corporations to revise property tax rates since the Central Finance Commission (CFC) had recommended such a revision to qualify for the receipt of financial assistance under schemes such as Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0.

Justice Anita Sumanth also dismissed a large batch of 150 writ petitions filed against the consequential resolutions passed by the councils of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) as well as the Coimbatore Corporation on May 30 and 26 respectively. The judge refused to accept the argument that the proposal to revise property tax ought to have emanated from the Corporation councils and not from the CFC or the State government.

She, however, declared illegal the insistence on payment of revised tax from the first half of the financial year 2022-23 beginning on April 15. The judge said it was absurd to demand revised tax from April 15 on the basis of council resolutions passed on May 30 and 26. It had been settled by courts over the years that any increase in tax could not be retrospective since it would adversely affect substantial civil rights, she added.

Further, Justice Sumath ordered that all those who had approached the court and filed writ petitions challenging the revision need not pay tax for the second half of 2022-23 too since a clarity on the entire issue arose only during the pendency of the cases. Pointing out that the writ petitioners had also been enjoying interim orders in their favour, the judge said they could begin paying revised tax from the first half of 2023-24.

The judge agreed with senior counsel P.S. Raman, representing the State government, and Additional Advocates General J. Ravindran and S. Silambanan for the two Corporations that though the trigger behind the revision was the CFC recommendations, the latter were only advisory in nature according to Article 280 of the Constitution and the States were expected to address them with the seriousness they deserved.

Further, the May 30 G.O. too was only advisory and the two Corporation councils had deliberated upon the issue independently and decided to revise the tax only after calling for public objections, the counsel told the court. Concurring with them, the judge wrote: “I am of the view that the impugned (under challenge) G.O. cannot be considered as a diktat to the Corporations that were otherwise governed by individual statutes.”

The judge also said: “The trajectory of events are, in my view, acceptable and indicate application of mind by the Corporations. Undoubtedly, the events have been spearheaded by the Union, specifically the CFC, and consequently, the State. However, the ultimate decision has been taken by the authorities of the municipal corporations.”

She added that failure to revise the taxes for the last 24 years itself was suffice to justify the present revision.

The GCC had revised taxes last in 1998 for 107 out of 200 wards. The revision for the rest of the 93 wards, that were annexed to the Corporation in 2011, had been carried out last in 2008. “Had the State been effective and prompt in enhancing the rate of property taxes in regular general revisions over the years, the tax paying public would hardly have felt the pinch of such a phased and staggered enhancement,” she opined.

The judge also rejected the challenge to the methodology adopted by the Corporations to arrive at the annual rental value of buildings to calculate the tax applicable to them, the Basic Street Rate fixed on the basis of assessment of two or four buildings on every street and the introduction of slab rates with lesser tax for houses up to 600 square feet, a slightly higher sum for those between 601 to 1200 square feet and so on.

Justice Sumanth said the petitioners need not have approached the court at all if the Corporations had publicised the procedures by updating their websites and creating a grievance redressal mechanism. Though the GCC had around 13 lakh property tax payers, only 30 objections had been received for the tax revision in response to the newspaper publication made by it and such a poor response was an indicator of lack of publicity, she said.

“It pains the court to state that the 30 objections have been disposed of frivolously without accordance of any weightage to the queries raised. All the queries pertain to issues that have been agitated in these writ petitions... It is incumbent upon the authorities to have provided due explanation to these queries, and this court deprecates the casual, and careless manner and mechanical fashion in which the objections have been disposed of,” the judge observed.

Stating that the Coimbatore Corporation had not even provided the details of the number of property tax payers under its jurisdiction to the court and “its website too was primitive, to put it kindly”, the judge recorded the undertaking given by both Corporations to update any new amendments, G.O.s or circulars related to property tax on their website within 24 hours. She also insisted upon a fair and transparent system of revising taxes by answering all queries, grievances and objections.