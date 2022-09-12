Madras HC tops in disposal of cases, says outgoing Chief Justice

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari speaking at his farewell function on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Madras High Court tops the list of courts in the country when it comes to disposal of cases, and this is a matter of immense satisfaction, said Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari, who retired on Monday.

Speaking at the farewell function on the court premises, Justice Bhandari hailed the Madras Bar as the best in the country. “Bar is the mother of the Bench. The success of the Bench depends on the Bar. I would rate the Madras Bar as the best in the country. I found that young members were filled with great potential and were very promising. I request senior advocates to provide young advocates enough opportunities to express their talent. Young advocates must seize whatever opportunity they get to display their talent,” he said.

Recalling his association with Tamil Nadu in the 10 months since he took over as Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Bhandari said he had mentioned earlier that he wished to be born in Tamil Nadu. “I wish it now more. You have influenced me in the most positive way, the entire State of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Justice Bhandari also lauded the legal fraternity for providing tremendous support to him during the last 10 months.

Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram said that in a short tenure of 10 months, Justice Bhandari endeared himself to all, and had made “great efforts to expand the delivery of justice in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He also guided counsels in a fair-handed and just manner”.

Recalling several judgments passed by Justice Bhandari, Mr. Shunmugasundaram said, “We have been beneficiaries of your judicial erudition and compassion.”