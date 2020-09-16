Madras HC revives hearing of cases related to making buses, trains accessible to differently abled

The Madras High Court on Tuesday recommenced hearing an old batch of public interest litigation petitions aimed at making all public buildings in the State as well as transport facilities such as buses and trains easily accessible for the differently abled.
Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha directed advocate Rita Chandrasekhar, representing the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), to submit a report within two weeks on steps taken so far to procure differently abled friendly buses.
The orders were passed after senior counsel E. Om Prakash and advocate T. Mohan, who had been appointed as an amicus curiae, informed the court that nothing had transpired in the matter since 2018 when government authorities stopped filing periodical reports.
The advocates brought it to the notice of the court that things began to move at the official level when the court pursued the matter seriously in 2015 and 2016. Thereafter, the government authorities were reporting to the court periodically.
However, there was sudden slack and nothing much moved forward, they complained. They also informed that around 60% of public buildings alone had been made disabled friendly so far and that a lot more had to be done on the part of the government.
Mr. Mohan insisted that even the Southern Railway should be directed to file a report on steps taken by it to make its stations and trains friendly for the differently abled.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath