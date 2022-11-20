Madras HC restrains 27 Internet Service Providers from infringing FIFA World Cup media rights

November 20, 2022 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The High Court orders blocking of relevant websites if necessary and passes the interim injunction even with respect to four cable television operators

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Madras High Court Building in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

The Madras High Court has restrained 27 Internet Service Providers (ISPs), four cable television operators and any other person / entity from infringing the television, radio, mobile and broadband transmission rights granted by Federation Internationale De Football Association (FIFA) to Viacom18 Media Private Limited in respect of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice M. Sundar granted the interim injunction after perusing the media rights licence granted by FIFA for the territories of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the event to begin from November 20. The judge was convinced that irreparable injury would be caused to the licensee if an ex-parte injunction was not granted.

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  4. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule

On being told that there were 12,037 non-compliant websites which could possibly infringe the copyright and that there was no reporting or takedown mechanism in place, the judge directed the ISPs to block the relevant websites or webpages if it was necessary. He also made it clear that the interim injunction would be in operation up to December 16.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US