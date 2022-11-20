  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras HC restrains 27 Internet Service Providers from infringing FIFA World Cup media rights

The High Court orders blocking of relevant websites if necessary and passes the interim injunction even with respect to four cable television operators

November 20, 2022 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madras High Court Building in Chennai.

A view of the Madras High Court Building in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

The Madras High Court has restrained 27 Internet Service Providers (ISPs), four cable television operators and any other person / entity from infringing the television, radio, mobile and broadband transmission rights granted by Federation Internationale De Football Association (FIFA) to Viacom18 Media Private Limited in respect of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Justice M. Sundar granted the interim injunction after perusing the media rights licence granted by FIFA for the territories of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the event to begin from November 20. The judge was convinced that irreparable injury would be caused to the licensee if an ex-parte injunction was not granted.

On being told that there were 12,037 non-compliant websites which could possibly infringe the copyright and that there was no reporting or takedown mechanism in place, the judge directed the ISPs to block the relevant websites or webpages if it was necessary. He also made it clear that the interim injunction would be in operation up to December 16.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / FIFA World Cup 2022 / court administration / internet / media

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.