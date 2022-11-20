Madras HC restrains 27 Internet Service Providers from infringing FIFA World Cup media rights

November 20, 2022 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has restrained 27 Internet Service Providers (ISPs), four cable television operators and any other person / entity from infringing the television, radio, mobile and broadband transmission rights granted by Federation Internationale De Football Association (FIFA) to Viacom18 Media Private Limited in respect of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Justice M. Sundar granted the interim injunction after perusing the media rights licence granted by FIFA for the territories of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the event to begin from November 20. The judge was convinced that irreparable injury would be caused to the licensee if an ex-parte injunction was not granted.

On being told that there were 12,037 non-compliant websites which could possibly infringe the copyright and that there was no reporting or takedown mechanism in place, the judge directed the ISPs to block the relevant websites or webpages if it was necessary. He also made it clear that the interim injunction would be in operation up to December 16.