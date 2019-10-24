Tamil Nadu

Madras HC reserves verdict on challenge to Sayan’s Goondas Act detention

K. V. Sayan

K. V. Sayan  

more-in

K.V. Sayan is an accused in the 2017 Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a habeas corpus petition filed by the 2017 Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case accused K.V. Sayan, 37, of Kerala, challenging a preventive detention order passed by Nilgiris Collector on March 21 for detaining him under the Goondas Act.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and RMT. Teekaa Raman deferred their verdict after hearing arguments advanced on behalf of the petitioner as well as the Collector.

In his affidavit, the petitioner had alleged that the detention order had been passed only because he had implicated Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the crime. “The order has been passed only to silence me from initiating further allegations against the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Hence, the order of detention is attended with malafides,” the affidavit read.

Counter affidavit

However, in her counter affidavit, Collector J. Innocent Divya denied all those allegations and claimed that the detention order was passed since the petitioner was involved in a series of crimes and he had attempted to mislead the court and indirectly tamper with the evidence in the 2017 heist case by giving false interviews against the Chief Minister in the media.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai Tamil Nadu
crime, law and justice
crime
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2019 1:43:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/madras-hc-reserves-verdict-on-challenge-to-sayans-goondas-act-detention/article29780846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY