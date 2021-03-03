Madras HC rejects plea on cash for votes

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation petition which insisted that every voter should be administered an oath at the polling booth, swearing that he/she had not obtained cash or any other incentive from candidates or political parties for exercising their democratic right.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said courts could not issue directions forcing all voters to swear that they had not received cash or other incentives to cast their votes. Observing that it was for the legislators to take a call on such issues, the Bench said courts could not be called upon to pass impractical orders.

The Bench doubted the feasibility of administering an oath to every voter at the polling booth. “In any event, it is not the business of the court to lay down any guidelines or impose the administration of any oath as such matters ought to be discussed and taken up by the legislative arm of the sovereign,” the Bench added.