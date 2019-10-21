Madras HC rejects claim that Registry placed incorrect info before Full Court

The Madras High Court has rejected an accusation of its Registry having placed an “incorrect agenda” before the Full Court [a meeting of all the judges of the court] on the issue of a senior civil judge having been made to retire from service compulsorily since his honesty, integrity and impartiality were assessed as ‘doubtful’.

Justices R. Subbiah and C. Saravanan refused to accept the accusation levelled against the Registry on behalf of the retired judge, R. Navamurthy, and dismissed a writ petition to reinstate him. The judges accepted the submission of advocate M. Santhanaraman that the Registry had placed “absolutely correct facts” before the Full Court.

Memo issued

In February 2014, the Registrar (Vigilance) of the High Court issued a memorandum to Mr. Navamurthy, listing various motor accident cases in which he had failed to pass awards during his tenure in Tiruchi.

The list also included cases in which he had ordered the payment of exorbitant amounts as compensation to the victims by insurance companies.

It was pointed out that some insurance companies had made a representation to the then principal district judge of Tiruchi seeking the transfer of their cases from Mr. Navamurthy to some other judicial officer.

However, the petitioner refuted all the allegations, and hence, a detailed departmental inquiry was ordered. He was found guilty of the charges.