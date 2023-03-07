Madras HC refuses to quash idol theft case being investigated by CBI against Sarabhai Foundation

March 07, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Sarabhai Foundation of Gujarat to quash an idol theft case being investigated against it by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court held that the case cannot be quashed since two idols, suspected to have been stolen from Thanjavur Brihadeeswarar temple in 1960s, had been recovered from a museum run by the foundation at Ahmedabad.

Justice P. Velmurugan, however, said the petitioner foundation would be at liberty to place all arguments in its defence during the course of trial proceedings after the CBI lays the charge sheet before the jurisdictional court concerned. The judge further directed the prosecution to keep the two seized idols “in a precious manner at a safe place since they were a historic symbol and an antique treasure of this country”.

The foundation’s petition to quash the First Information Report (FIR) was filed in 2018 immediately after sleuths from the Idol Wing-Criminal Investigation Department from Tamil Nadu went to Gujarat and seized the two idols from the museum. Subsequently, the investigation was transferred to the CBI which opposed the plea to quash the FIR on the ground that the investigation into the case was still pending.

In its petition, the foundation had claimed that the two idols, seized by the Idol Wing-CID on May 29, 2018 had been in its possession since 1942 and asserted that they were not the ancient idols of Raja Raja Cholan and queen Nambiratiyar Logamatheviyar, which were reportedly stolen from the Brihadeeswarar temple, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Thanjavur in the late 1960s as claimed by the prosecution.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that the foundation had sent the two idols in its custody for being exhibited at the Royal Academy of Arts in London between 1947 and 1948 itself and that they were returned safely. Representing the foundation, a registered charitable trust, Senior Counsel A. Ramesh wondered whether any institution would be so naive to display the idols in a museum if they were really a stolen property.

The court was further told that the Sarabhai family had contributed immensely to the nation in the field of art, science and literature and that there was no necessity for the foundation to acquire any property in a manner not known to law.