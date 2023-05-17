Madras HC quashes charge sheet filed against 38 teaching and non teaching staff of Pachaiyappa’s College

May 17, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has quashed a charge sheet filed by the Greater Chennai Police against 38 teaching and non teaching staff of Pachaiyappa’s College for having staged a protest when the college committee meeting was to be held on the campus under the chairmanship of a court appointed interim administrator in April 2019.

Justice Sunder Mohan quashed the final report filed by the Kilpauk police after holding that none of the charges pressed against the 38 petitioners were tenable. He pointed out that the First Information Report (FIR) against them had been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the interim administrator who feared disturbance to the meeting.

However, the meeting had taken place on the day of the incident with police protection as sought by the administrator. The petitioners had staged a protest only outside the college premises and therefore such an assembly for the purpose of expressing dissent could not be termed as an unlawful assembly as described in the charge sheet, Justice Mohan said.

Further, merely causing some hindrance to other staff members in accessing the college premises, for some time, due to the protest, could not become a reason to invoke Section 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. Since the petitioners too were the college staff, their entry into the institution would not amount to criminal trespass, he added.

“Even assuming that the offences are made out, the harm caused by the accused on account of their protest is slight and would be covered by Section 95 (act causing slight harm not to be considered an offence) of the IPC,” the judge said and took note that all the petitioners had filed an affidavit of apology besides undertaking not to indulge in such acts in future.

“Since the petitioners have expressed regret for their action and filed affidavits and also for the reasons stated above, this Court is of the view that the impugned final report is liable to be quashed to secure the ends of Justice. However, it is made clear that the petitioners shall not be subjected to any action, departmental or otherwise, for filing such affidavits,” the judge concluded.